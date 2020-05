Fitch takes rating actions on Romanian banks on COVID-19 impact

Fitch takes rating actions on Romanian banks on COVID-19 impact. Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on five Romanian banks in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The agency has downgraded the credit rating of UniCredit Bank to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and revised the outlook on the ratings of Banca Transilvania and Garanti Bank to Negative from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]