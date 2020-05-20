Romania's Govt. pays EUR 367 mln as extra social aid during state of emergency

Romania's Govt. pays EUR 367 mln as extra social aid during state of emergency. Romania's Government paid RON 1.78 billion (EUR 367 million, 0.18% of the year's projected GDP) in supplementary social aid during the two-month state of emergency. The benefits paid for employees sent into technical unemployment by their employers amounted to RON 1.38 bln (EUR 285 mln). The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]