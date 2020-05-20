Coronavirus in Romania: Almost 200 new cases in 24 hours, total goes up to 17,387



Coronavirus in Romania: Almost 200 new cases in 24 hours, total goes up to 17,387.

Almost 200 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,387, according to the daily official report released on Wednesday, May 20, at 13:00. The number of new cases reported on Wednesday (196) is (...)