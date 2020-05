Kaufland Opens Its Fourth Store In 2020, In Dej; Reaches 131 Units In Romania

Kaufland Opens Its Fourth Store In 2020, In Dej; Reaches 131 Units In Romania. German-held retailer Kaufland, the leader of the Romanian grocery retail by sales, on Wednesday announced the opening of its first hypermarket in Dej (Cluj County), reaching total 131 stores in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]