Footwear Retailer CCC Opens New Store, In Miercurea Ciuc; Reaches 72 Units In Romania

Footwear Retailer CCC Opens New Store, In Miercurea Ciuc; Reaches 72 Units In Romania. Polish footwear retailer CCC, the second largest player on the Romanian footwear market, has opened a new store, in Miercurea Ciuc, within the NEST Retail Park shopping center, reaching 72 units in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]