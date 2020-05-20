CBRE launches CEE & SEE Working from home survey: Employees miss the human aspects of their regular offices
May 20, 2020
CBRE launches CEE & SEE Working from home survey: Employees miss the human aspects of their regular offices.
From over 1,200 respondents, 64% miss conversations with colleagues 61% face the lack of work-life balance 55% felt the need to see other faces around During the COVID-19 lockdown, CBRE, leader in the real estate consultancy market, has conducted a large-scale study about working from home (...)
