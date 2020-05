Antibiotice Iasi Extends CEO's Mandate For Four Years

Antibiotice Iasi Extends CEO's Mandate For Four Years. Shareholders of state-owned Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in Romania, on Wednesday approved the extension of the mandate of the company's executive administrator Ioan Nani by four years, between June 1, 2020 and April 18, 2024, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]