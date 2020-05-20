CNCD fines President Iohannis for offense of discrimination and ethnicity/nationality-based violation of the right to dignity



CNCD fines President Iohannis for offense of discrimination and ethnicity/nationality-based violation of the right to dignity.

Presidential Administration: Head of State to challenge in Court the decision President Klaus Iohannis will challenge in court the National Council for Combating Discrimination’s (CNCD) decision, which he labeled a political one, the Presidential Administration announced. “Romania’s President Mr. (...)