JusMin Predoiu urges prosecutors to follow the money resulting from crimes, not only the criminals
May 20, 2020
JusMin Predoiu urges prosecutors to follow the money resulting from crimes, not only the criminals.
The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, sent prosecutors a firm message in which he urges them to take the money of criminals, emphasizing that the coronavirus pandemic offers various opportunities to criminals to attack medical institutions. “Follow the money resulting from crimes, not only (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]