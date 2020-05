Retail Pharmacy Chain Dona Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark in 2019

Retail Pharmacy Chain Dona Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark in 2019. Retail pharmacy chain Dona, held by entrepreneur Eugen Banciu, overshot the RON1 billion revenue mark in 2019, 27 years after being established. The 2019 revenue was 5% higher than in 2018, ZF has calculated from the data supplied by the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]