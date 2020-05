Mega Image opens 11 new stores in Romania this month

Mega Image opens 11 new stores in Romania this month. Dutch-Belgian retailer Mega Image continues expanding in Romania by opening 11 new units in May. Eight stores will operate under the Mega Image label and three others as part of the proximity-store chain Shop & Go, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company has already inaugurated some of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]