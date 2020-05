Developer starts EUR 30 mln residential project in Bucharest

Developer starts EUR 30 mln residential project in Bucharest. Real estate developer Rock Development, controlled by a subsidiary of UniCredit group, started in March the construction of the residential project Avrig Park Residence. The project, located in Bucharest's Bucur Obor area, will include 325 apartments, commercial spaces, and 405 parking spaces. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]