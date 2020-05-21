Southern Romania: Archdiocese of Tomis to redo Easter service next week

Southern Romania: Archdiocese of Tomis to redo Easter service next week. The Archdiocese of Tomis, a diocese of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Constanța county, in southeastern Romania, announced it would hold again the Easter service on the night of May 26 to May 27. It has asked people to come and receive the Holy Light. In a Facebook post, the Archdiocese said (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]