Imobiliare.ro: 70% of Owners Willing to Lower Asking Prices for Apartments

Imobiliare.ro: 70% of Owners Willing to Lower Asking Prices for Apartments. Seventy percent of homeowners looking to sell their apartments are willing to lower asking prices and 98% are open to viewings after health restrictions were relaxed but with protective measures in place, a survey by imobiliare.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]