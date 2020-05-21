STS reports over 185,000 calls during state of emergency to TelVerde line for coronavirus information

STS reports over 185,000 calls during state of emergency to TelVerde line for coronavirus information. The 135 operators manning the TelVerde line, where citizens at home or abroad can call to ask epidemiological specialists for information regarding COVID-19 infection prevention, have taken over 187,000 calls during the state of emergency (15 March – 14 May, ed. n.), the Special (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]