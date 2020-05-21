May LuggageHero survey: 70% of Europeans would still travel abroad in 2020, up 23% since last month



May LuggageHero survey: 70% of Europeans would still travel abroad in 2020, up 23% since last month.

20% of European respondents are waiting until 2021 to travel abroad and an extra 6% said they will wait for a vaccine before leaving the country A surprising number of 60% of those who would typically travel for business said they still expect to have at least one business trip... The post May (...)