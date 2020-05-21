Donalam Calarasi completes investment of 4 million euros in a steel bar treatment equipment

Donalam steel mill located in Calarasi, Bucharest, part of the Italian group Beltrame, has completed the 4 million euros investment in a special steel bar treatment equipment. This will allow the company to offer steel bar products with increased added-value (through treatment and finishing) (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]