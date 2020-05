Coronavirus cases rise to almost 17,600 in Romania

Romania reported 198 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,585 on Thursday, May 21, at 13:00, the authorities announced. Of the confirmed cases, 10,581 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital. At the same time, 1,151 Covid-19 patients died.