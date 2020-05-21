 
May 21, 2020

GCS: 198 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total case count reaches 17,585.

A number of 198 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last update, bringing the total case count to 17,585, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. Of the people confirmed positive, 10,581 have been declared cured (...)

Decathlon Seeks to Double Bicycle Production in Romania Sporting goods retailer Decathlon has partners in Romania manufacturing clothing, footwear, and bicycles in their plants.

Former bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Church held on sexual abuse charges A former bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Church was held for 24 hours on Thursday, May 21. The prosecutors have charged him with rape and sexual abuse on a former student of his at the orthodox theological seminary in Husi, Eastern Romania, where he used to work as a teacher, independent media (...)

Changes at the top of the Romanian Border Police: Ioan Buda resigns as inspector general, Liviu Bute replaces him Ioan Buda on Thursday tendered his resignation from the position of inspector general of the Romanian Border Police, for personal reasons, according to a press statement released on Thursday by the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF). Buda’s resignation comes after in the last weeks the (...)

Chief prosecutor Bologa: DNA conducts 33 investigations related to medical acquisitions during COVID-19 pandemic Chief Prosecutor with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Crin Bologa announced on Thursday that anti-corruption prosecutors have registered 33 cases in connection with the award of healthcare procurement contracts during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “In connection with the (...)

Mr Jeff's First Branch Opened in Bucharest As part of an expansion plan in EMEA and already with a huge presence in Latin America and Asia, Mr Jeff enters the Romanian market offering its laundry and dry cleaning service with 3 locations in Bucharest. Spanish laundry and dry cleaning application Mr Jeff’s first branch was opened in... (...)

PMs Orban, Morawiecki tackle the Polish Development Fund model in videoconference Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting on Thursday, in a videoconference system, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, occasion on which the Polish Development Fund model was presented, with the talks on this topic to be continued at the level of expert teams of Romania and Poland. (...)

Huawei: A Year and Beyond Huawei held its 17th annual Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen, both onsite and online. At the event, Huawei was joined by over 2,000 analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives from a range of industries, including telecoms, the Internet, and finance. Together, they discussed how (...)

 

