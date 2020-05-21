GCS: 198 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total case count reaches 17,585

GCS: 198 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total case count reaches 17,585. A number of 198 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last update, bringing the total case count to 17,585, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. Of the people confirmed positive, 10,581 have been declared cured