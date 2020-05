Central Romania: Refurbishment of Făgăraş Citadel kicks off

The works to refurbish the Citadel of Făgăraş, in central Romania's Brașov county, have started, the Făgăraş City Hall announced. The investment in the refurbishment works amounts to more than RON 29 million (EUR 5.9 million), with the value of the non-refundable financing of RON 21.3 million (EUR 4.3 (...)