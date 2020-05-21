Changes at the top of the Romanian Border Police: Ioan Buda resigns as inspector general, Liviu Bute replaces him



Ioan Buda on Thursday tendered his resignation from the position of inspector general of the Romanian Border Police, for personal reasons, according to a press statement released on Thursday by the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF). Buda’s resignation comes after in the last weeks the (...)