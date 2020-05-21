|
Almost 200 new cases of infections with the new coronavirus in Romania
May 21, 2020
Almost 200 new cases of infections with the new coronavirus in Romania.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
HealthMin Tataru says COVID-19 infections on downward path in Romania
Health Minister Nelu Tataru said in Iasi on Friday that COVID-19 infections in Romania are on a downward path.
"That plateau time has passed. We are on a downward path. There has been almost a week in which we have gone down a downward slope and for about 4-5 days cases have been actually (...)
CEZ Romania Invests EUR59M In Electricity Distribution Division Distributie Oltenia
CEZ Romania, part of Czech-held utility group CEZ, has attracted funds worth EUR59 million from financing from own sources and co-financing from European funds in order to continue investments in electricity distribution division Distributie (...)
GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 7 to 1,166
Seven more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll in Romania thus reaching 1,166, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.
It is about four women and three men aged between 33 and 93. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia (...)
ForMin Aurescu meets US Ambassador Zuckerman; Romania-US Strategic Partnership on the agenda; "very good" cooperation
Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Friday U.S. Ambassador to Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman. The two officials talked about bilateral cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement regarding the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Open Skies Treaty, the recent (...)
New head of the Border Police, Bute: Infrastructure at Romanian-Hungarian border used to the maximum lately, number of employees tripled
New Inspector General of the Border Police Liviu Bute said on Friday that the infrastructure at the border with Hungary has been used to the maximum lately, and the number of employees has tripled, in authorities’ attempt to reduce the waiting times for transit. Visiting the Nadlac I Border (...)
EcoMin Popescu: Gov't adopts GEO to support large energy consumers
The government approved an emergency ordinance on Thursday to support large energy consumers, this being an amendment to the ordinance that allowed the support of 15 branches of industry, said on Thursday the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, at the end of (...)
CSAT to convene on Wednesday via video-conference
A meeting of the Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will take place on Wednesday, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, in a special video conference system. According to the Presidential Administration, the CAST meeting agenda, which takes place at 12:00hrs, includes topics (...)
