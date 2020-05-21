Former bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Church held on sexual abuse charges

Former bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Church held on sexual abuse charges. A former bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Church was held for 24 hours on Thursday, May 21. The prosecutors have charged him with rape and sexual abuse on a former student of his at the orthodox theological seminary in Husi, Eastern Romania, where he used to work as a teacher, independent media (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]