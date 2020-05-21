HealthMin Tataru says COVID-19 infections on downward path in RomaniaHealth Minister Nelu Tataru said in Iasi on Friday that COVID-19 infections in Romania are on a downward path.
"That plateau time has passed. We are on a downward path. There has been almost a week in which we have gone down a downward slope and for about 4-5 days cases have been actually (...)
GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 7 to 1,166Seven more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll in Romania thus reaching 1,166, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.
It is about four women and three men aged between 33 and 93. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia (...)
EcoMin Popescu: Gov't adopts GEO to support large energy consumersThe government approved an emergency ordinance on Thursday to support large energy consumers, this being an amendment to the ordinance that allowed the support of 15 branches of industry, said on Thursday the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, at the end of (...)
CSAT to convene on Wednesday via video-conferenceA meeting of the Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will take place on Wednesday, chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, in a special video conference system. According to the Presidential Administration, the CAST meeting agenda, which takes place at 12:00hrs, includes topics (...)