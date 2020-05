Rompetrol Set to Open 11 Gas Stations in Romania in Next Two Months

Rompetrol Set to Open 11 Gas Stations in Romania in Next Two Months. KMG International Group continued to develop its retail operations around the Black Sea in the first four months of the year by opening 12 new gas stations in Romania, Bulgaria, and Georgia. The plan is to complete 19 more in the next two months, 11 of which in