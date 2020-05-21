PM Orban, haulers' officials discuss assistance for hauling sector

PM Orban, haulers' officials discuss assistance for hauling sector. On Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had talks with officials of the Federation of Romanian Haulage Operators on how to conduct the haulage business in compliance with the health safety rules established as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures to assist the sector. "Today, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban continued a series of discussions with representatives of some sectors with a significant impact on the Romanian economy. The consultations with the delegation of the Federation of Romanian Haulage Operators (FORT) focused on the further conduct of the haulage of both goods and people in compliance with the health safety rules. The talks also focused on how to support business in this sector as part of the next stages in the re-opening of the Romanian economy," reads a post on the government's Facebook page The FORT officials underscored the need for the government to get involved in the next period so that haulage can take place smoothly. "The FORT representatives thanked the members of the government for their collaboration and support during this difficult time, since the onset of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, and pointed out that the Romanian government needs to continue its involvement so that haulage may be conducted smoothly both in the country and abroad."