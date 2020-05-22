EY Geostrategic Outlook: Four megatrends that are changing the business landscape

EY Geostrategic Outlook: Four megatrends that are changing the business landscape. While COVID-19 dominates the headlines, the framework for managing geopolitical risk effectively has not fundamentally changed In the 2020 Geostrategic Outlook, the Geostrategic Business Group outlined four primary forces that are transforming the global business landscape — globalization, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]