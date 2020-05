COVID-19 death toll in Romania reaches 1,159

COVID-19 death toll in Romania reaches 1,159. Three more persons have passed away due to the novel coronavirus, with the total number of deaths amounting to 1,159, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday morning. The latest victims are three women from Arad, Bucharest and Constanta, aged 79 to 84, all three with medical history.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]