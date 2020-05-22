AHK President: Romania’s economy could no longer afford another total lockdown in the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections



AHK President: Romania’s economy could no longer afford another total lockdown in the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Romania’s economy could no longer afford another total lockdown in the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections, president of the Romanian – German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK) Dragos Anastasiu said on Thursday. “Everyone has understood that a total lockdown cannot be the best (...)