AHK President: Romania’s economy could no longer afford another total lockdown in the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections
May 22, 2020
AHK President: Romania’s economy could no longer afford another total lockdown in the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Romania’s economy could no longer afford another total lockdown in the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections, president of the Romanian – German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK) Dragos Anastasiu said on Thursday. “Everyone has understood that a total lockdown cannot be the best (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]