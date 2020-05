Dairy Producer Napolact Launches Its Own Online Store; Orders Available Only In Cluj, For Starters



Dairy producer Napolact, part of FrieslandCampina Group, is launching its own online store, on the platform e-shop.napolact.ro. At first, orders are available only in Cluj.