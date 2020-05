Pension Pillar II Assets Grow 18.4% YoY in April, to RON61.87B

Pension Pillar II Assets Grow 18.4% YoY in April, to RON61.87B. Assets managed by mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) in Romania stood at RON61.87 billion at the end of April, up 18.4% compared with April 2019 and up 192.46% compared with five years before, according to data from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]