Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 127 to 17,712. A number of 127 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last last update, bringing the total case count to 17,712, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the people confirmed positive, 10,777 have been declared cured and discharged from hospital. As many as 200 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,159 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]