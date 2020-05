Labor Ministry: Over 580.000 Labor Contracts Suspended, Over 400.000 Labor Contracts Terminated Until May 22

The latest data from Romania's Labor and Social Protection Ministry show that over 580.000 labor contracts have been suspended and over 400.000 labor contracts have been terminated until May 22, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]