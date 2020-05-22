Eight border crossing points, operational at Romania's border with Hungary

Eight border crossing points, operational at Romania's border with Hungary. Eight crossing points are currently operational at Romania's western border for customs checking both coming in and out of Romania for individuals and haulers, according to Romania's General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF). "Part of the measures ordered to streamline traffic at the border between Romania and Hungary, the Romanian border authorities together with the Hungarian border authorities analysed the situation of cross-border traffic between the two countries, in accordance with the measures ordered by the two states on public health," IGPF reported on Friday in a press statement. The following crossing points are reportedly operational: Petea and Urziceni in Satu Mare County; Valea lui Mihai and Bors in Bihor County; Varand, Turnu, Nadlac I and Nadlac II in Arad County. Moreover, the Salonta and Sacuieni crossing point in Bihor County, the Cenad crossing point in Timis County are open to cross-border workers only. "In order to support people who do not travel by personal means of transport, two special lines are operational in Hungary for the transport of people by minibuses / coaches, with entering/exiting Romania through Nadlac II - Motorway and Bors." Entry into Romania through the points at the Romanian-Hungarian border is made around the clock, regardless of the means of transport used, in compliance with the legal conditions laid down in the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Border checking formalities for leaving Romania and entering Hungary are done according to the following schedule: for people traveling by car / coach - between 07:00 - 01:00 EEST for the days of the week, and around the clock on weekend; cross-border workers and goods haulers of a mass of more than 2.4 tonnes may cross at any time. At the same time, the Hungarian authorities informed that transit at the border between Austria and Hungary takes place between 21:00 and 13:00 EEST. Upon entering Romania, in addition to the specific border check, the bona fide declaration is to be produced and an epidemiological triage is performed by the representatives of the Public Health Directorate in order to establish mandatory measures for isolation/quarantine at home or institutional. Also, regarding exit from Romania and entry into Hungary, in order to transit through Hungary on the way to Western European countries, the Hungarian authorities communicated that they will allow entry of the citizens of the European Union into Hungary conditional upon: an interview in which the state of health will be evaluated, with the essential condition being the absence of symptoms of COVID 19 infections; meeting the requirements in the Schengen Borders Code; and producing documents attesting to the certainty of allowing entry into the destination country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

