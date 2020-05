ING Bank Cuts Required Downpayment On Mortgage Loans To 25%

ING Bank Cuts Required Downpayment On Mortgage Loans To 25%. ING Bank, the Romanian division of Dutch ING Group, has reconsidered its decision to increase up to 35% the minimum downpayment required on standard mortgage loans, reducing the downpayment to 25%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]