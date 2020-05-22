New head of the Border Police, Bute: Infrastructure at Romanian-Hungarian border used to the maximum lately, number of employees tripled



New Inspector General of the Border Police Liviu Bute said on Friday that the infrastructure at the border with Hungary has been used to the maximum lately, and the number of employees has tripled, in authorities’ attempt to reduce the waiting times for transit. Visiting the Nadlac I Border (...)