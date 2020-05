EcoMin Popescu: Gov’t adopts GEO to support large energy consumers

EcoMin Popescu: Gov’t adopts GEO to support large energy consumers. The government approved an emergency ordinance on Thursday to support large energy consumers, this being an amendment to the ordinance that allowed the support of 15 branches of industry, said on Thursday the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu, at the end of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]