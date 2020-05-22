GCS, coronavirus updates: Romania’s total caseload reaches 17,712; death toll hits 1,159

GCS, coronavirus updates: Romania’s total caseload reaches 17,712; death toll hits 1,159. A number of 127 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last update, bringing the total case count to 17,712, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the people confirmed positive, 10,777 have been declared cured and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]