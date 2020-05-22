FinMin Citu: 152,000 banks’ customers have so far benefited from installment deferral

FinMin Citu: 152,000 banks’ customers have so far benefited from installment deferral. As many as 152,000 customers of the financial-banking system have so far benefited from the provisions of Ordinance 37 on deferral of installments and the total loans with postponed installments up to 9 months is about 3.3 billion lei, according to Finance Minister Florin Citu (photo L). Prime (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]