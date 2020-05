CEZ Romania Invests EUR59M In Electricity Distribution Division Distributie Oltenia

CEZ Romania, part of Czech-held utility group CEZ, has attracted funds worth EUR59 million from financing from own sources and co-financing from European funds in order to continue investments in electricity distribution division Distributie (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]