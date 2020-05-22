HealthMin Tataru says COVID-19 infections on downward path in Romania

HealthMin Tataru says COVID-19 infections on downward path in Romania. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said in Iasi on Friday that COVID-19 infections in Romania are on a downward path. "That plateau time has passed. We are on a downward path. There has been almost a week in which we have gone down a downward slope and for about 4-5 days cases have been actually declining. We had a day yesterday when the number seemed to go up, but today we are on a downward slope. Once again, these are the 10 days we have been managing after the first weekend of relaxation in which at least some of us interpreted things in a different way," said Tataru. Tataru was in Iasi on Friday to visit the local Cuza Voda Maternity Hospital. After the visit, the minister also had a meeting with leaders of the Sanitas healthcare trade union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]