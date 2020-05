Two injured in explosion at weapons factory in Romania

Two injured in explosion at weapons factory in Romania. An explosion occurred on Friday, May 22, at the Cugir weapons factory in Alba county, Romania, followed by a fire. Several firefighter trucks and a helicopter were sent to the scene. Two people were injured in the explosion, according to Digi24.ro. Both are women, and one of them suffered (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]