Coronavirus in Romania: 127 new cases confirmed in 24 hours, total goes up to over 17,700



Coronavirus in Romania: 127 new cases confirmed in 24 hours, total goes up to over 17,700.

A total of 127 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,712, according to the daily official report released on Friday, May 22, at 13:00. The number of new cases reported on Friday is smaller than the one (...)