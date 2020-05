Special concerts of Romania’s George Enescu Festival available online

Special concerts of Romania’s George Enescu Festival available online. The George Enescu Festival, organized in the memory of famous Romanian composer George Enescu, announced that it would continue its #EnescuOnline project with a special selection of classical music concerts. The concerts can be viewed on the festival's website (festivalenescu.ro) starting May (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]