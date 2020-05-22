Descendants of old Romanian aristocratic family donate 18th-century mansion to Ministry of Culture
The descendants of the Sturdza family, an old Romanian aristocratic family, donated an 18th-century mansion and a plot of land of 150,000 sqm in Suceava county to the Romanian Ministry of Culture. The ministry plans to restore the property and turn it into a training center for cultural (...)
