Romanians would go to local seaside resorts this summer, but they want hotels to take safety measures



Romanians would go to local seaside resorts this summer, but they want hotels to take safety measures.

More than 78% of the respondents to a survey conducted in May by online travel agency Litoralulromanesc.ro said that they want to return to Romanian seaside resorts this summer. Still, they want hotel operators to take safety precautions. "The special measures taken by hotel owners represent (...)