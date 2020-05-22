 
Romaniapress.com

May 22, 2020

Romania's tax collection agency upgrades online support for individual taxpayers
May 22, 2020

Romania's tax collection agency upgrades online support for individual taxpayers.

The individuals registered in the tax collection agency’s online support system (Private Virtual Space, SPV) will have the option to pay the tax obligations to the budget directly with the bank card. The SPV has been connected to the tax payment system ghiseul.ro that operated independently so (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Muslims in Romania celebrate Ramazan Bayram as of Sunday The Muslim faithful starting on May 24, for three days, will be celebrating Ramazan Bayrman, also called the Bayram of Sweets, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Mufti of the Muslim Cult in Romania. Religious events dedicated to the great Islamic celebration will start at 6.07 am, (...)

PSD launches petition to protect rights of Romanian workers in EU Social Democratic Party (PSD) has launched a petition online by which it asks for the support of the European Parliament to ensure that the European laws in terms of social and medical protection and the rights of the Romanian workers as Romanian citizens are being observed in the European (...)

GCS: Four more persons infected with novel coronavirus have died; death toll 1,170 Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the total death toll in Romania reaching thus 1,170, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Saturday. It's about two women and two men, aged between 54 and 89 years old. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - (...)

MAE labels Moldovan PM's statements about Romania as "absolutely unacceptable" The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has labelled as "absolutely unacceptable" the recent statements made by the Moldovan Prime Minister, Ion Chicu, about Romania, on Friday, on a social network. "The denigrating statements about Romania posted today, May 22, 2020, on a social (...)

HealthMin Tataru says COVID-19 infections on downward path in Romania Health Minister Nelu Tataru said in Iasi on Friday that COVID-19 infections in Romania are on a downward path. "That plateau time has passed. We are on a downward path. There has been almost a week in which we have gone down a downward slope and for about 4-5 days cases have been actually (...)

CEZ Romania Invests EUR59M In Electricity Distribution Division Distributie Oltenia CEZ Romania, part of Czech-held utility group CEZ, has attracted funds worth EUR59 million from financing from own sources and co-financing from European funds in order to continue investments in electricity distribution division Distributie (...)

GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 7 to 1,166 Seven more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll in Romania thus reaching 1,166, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. It is about four women and three men aged between 33 and 93. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |