Romania's tax collection agency upgrades online support for individual taxpayers
May 22, 2020
The individuals registered in the tax collection agency’s online support system (Private Virtual Space, SPV) will have the option to pay the tax obligations to the budget directly with the bank card. The SPV has been connected to the tax payment system ghiseul.ro that operated independently so (...)
