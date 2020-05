Finnish start-up Happeo opens office in Cluj-Napoca

Finnish startup Happeo, a provider of intranet services for companies, is preparing to enter Romania, with an office in Cluj-Napoca, for which it has already started recruiting. The company has attracted USD 12 million in a Series A financing round led by investment fund INKEF Capital. It will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]