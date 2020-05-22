NEPI postpones opening EUR 70 mln mall in Romania due to COVID-19 restrictions

NEPI postpones opening EUR 70 mln mall in Romania due to COVID-19 restrictions. NEPI Rockcastle, the largest real estate investor in Romania by assets, has decided to postpone the inauguration of the newest shopping center in its portfolio, Shopping City Targu-Mures, and stopped new developments until there is "more clarity," Profit.ro reported. The shopping mall in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]