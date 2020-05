Romania’s regulator body plans to auction 5G licenses in Q4

Romania’s regulator body plans to auction 5G licenses in Q4. Romania's telecom regulator ANCOM will adopt in the third quarter of this year the documentation for the 5G tender. The institution thus estimates it will grant the licenses for the additional 5G spectrum in the fourth quarter of this year, said ANCOM vice president Eduard Lovin. "We hope that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]